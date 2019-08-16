Suspect in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths gets court date
KINGSTON, Mo. — A judge has set a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to try a man for tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in Missouri.
Court records show that during a court hearing Thursday, the preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Garland Nelson was set for Sept. 16. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wis., were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared last month after visiting Nelson.
Human remains found on a Missouri farm owned by Nelson have not been identified. The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.
Nelson remains jailed without bond.
El Paso police hope to identify man who saved lives during shooting
EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso are trying to identify a man who they say saved several lives during the mass shooting earlier this month at a Walmart.
El Paso police on Thursday shared a surveillance camera photo of the man, saying that he’s considered a “hero” and that authorities need to interview him. Police said on Twitter that the man’s actions were “critical and lifesaving” and that he’s believed to have saved many lives during the shooting, including an infant’s.
House Judiciary panel subpeonaes former Trump aide Lewandowski
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and a former White House aide as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.
The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, of New York, said his committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Sept. 17 “as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable.”
Lewandowski and Dearborn both featured prominently in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. The report said Lewandowski and Dearborn were aware of Trump’s efforts to have Mueller fired.
In a tweet, Lewandowski said it was “sad and pathetic that Congressman Nadler is harassing private citizens” and referred to the Russia investigation as old news.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee executed its third inmate in the electric chair since November, killing a man Thursday who maintained that he didn’t stab a mother and her 15-year-old daughter to death in 1986.
State officials pronounced 56-year-old Stephen West dead at 7:27 p.m. at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
This week, West decided he preferred to die in the electric chair after previously voicing no preference, which would have defaulted him to lethal injection. His attorney in a court filing wrote that the electric chair is “also unconstitutional, yet still less painful” compared with the state’s preference of a three-drug lethal injection.
Attorneys for inmates David Miller and Edmund Zagorski made the same arguments before they chose to die by the electric chair in 2018. Both unsuccessfully argued to courts that Tennessee’s procedure, which uses the drug midazolam, results in a prolonged and torturous death.
Tennessee has put two inmates to death by lethal injection since August 2018.
In Tennessee, condemned inmates whose crimes occurred before 1999 can opt for the electric chair.
Cemetery opposes plan to exhume John Dillinger
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to the planned exhumation of his body as part of a television documentary.
Crown Hill Cemetery said in a statement Wednesday that it objects to the exhumation in part because it’s concerned “the complex and commercial nature of this exhumation could cause disruption to the peaceful tranquility of the Cemetery” and people visiting loved ones’ graves.
Dillinger was fatally shot by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934.
Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery Wednesday, arguing it should allow him and his family to exhume Dillinger’s remains for a forensic examination to determine if it’s in fact Dillinger’s body.
That exhumation would be part of a Dillinger documentary for The History Channel.