5 Indian troops, 2 militants killed in Kashmir fighting
SRINAGAR, India — Five Indian troops and two militants were killed in fighting in disputed Kashmir when the army and police stormed a house where rebels were holding hostages, officials said Sunday.
A five-member counterinsurgency team entered the house in the northwestern Handwara area late Saturday and “successfully extricated the civilians,” an Indian army statement said.
The government forces came under heavy gunfire from militants, and in the ensuing firefight, two militants and all the team members died, the statement said.
It did not specify how many civilians were rescued.
Prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail
BEIRUT — Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday.
The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of Hassakeh, one of the largest facilities where IS members are held, and control was re-established Sunday evening, said Kino Gabriel, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
It was not immediately clear if Sunday’s prison riot was triggered by concerns about the coronavirus’ potential spread in the facility.
Group: Pandemic used to restrict press
BERLIN — An international media rights group said Sunday the coronavirus pandemic is being used by governments around the world to increase restrictions on press freedoms.
In a report issued to coincide with World Press Freedom Day 2020, the International Press Institute concluded that in both democratic and autocratic states the “public health crisis has allowed governments to exercise control over the media on the pretext of preventing the spread of disinformation.”
It said authoritarian governments have been abusing emergency measures to “further stifle independent media and criminalize journalism,” while in democracies “efforts to control the public narrative and restrict access to information around the pandemic are on the rise.”
Egyptian police kill 18 militants
CAIRO — Egyptian police forces killed 18 militants in a raid on the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.
The ministry said security forces exchanged fire with Islamic militants as they stormed a hide-out in the small Sinai town of Bir al-Abed.
No casualties were reported among the police. The ministry, which did not say when the raid took place, said police found weapons, three explosive devices and two explosives belts.
The details could not be independently corroborated.