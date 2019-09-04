Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
BAY CITY, Mich. — A Michigan couple who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been charged in a string of burglaries.
MLive.com reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald and 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.They were arrested Thursday following a burglary in Merritt Township, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the couple is suspected in burglaries in five counties spanning two months.
Court records show neither has an attorney.
Harvell said in a 2016 Michigan Lottery news release that she and her husband were living paycheck to paycheck before she bought the winning $5 “Hot Ticket” from a Bay City gas station.
Police: Girl’s body in closet for days
HOUSTON — Police say the body of a 5-year-old girl was in a closet in a Houston apartment for days before she was discovered by relatives.
Police haven’t released the name of the girl whose body was found Monday nor provided a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police said her mother was there when officers arrived and that she is being questioned. No charges have been announced.Houston police spokesman Kese (KEES) Smith says he has no information on whether the girl lived in the apartment where her body was found.
Lt. Larry Crowson says it’s troubling that the body was apparently in the closet for days, regardless of whether her death was accidental or intentional.
Woman survives 80-foot cliff fall
GARRETSON, S.D. — Authorities say a Minnesota woman has escaped with minor injuries after falling more than 80 feet from a cliff at a state park in South Dakota.
Minnehaha County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Dubbe said the fall happened Monday evening at the Palisades State Park, about 20 miles northeast of Sioux Falls.Dubbe tells the Argus Leader that witnesses saw the 28-year-old woman strike the side of the cliff several times before she landed in Split Rock Creek.
Rescue crews pulled her from the water and took her to a hospital.
Man pulls gun on Popeyes employees
The chicken sandwich wars escalated Monday night in Houston when an enraged customer pulled a gun on Popeyes employees when he was told the restaurant was sold out of chicken sandwiches.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. at a Popeyes in southern Houston. According to police, a group of people — two women, three men and a baby — were told they couldn’t order the popular but hard-to-find new chicken sandwich.The angry customers, including a man who pulled a gun, then tried to go inside the restaurant, but an employee was able to lock the door and keep them out, according to Houston television station KTRK.
“One of the males became enraged, pulled a pistol and threatened the employees of the store because they didn’t have a chicken sandwich,” Houston police spokesman Larry Crowson said.
The customers left the baby in their vehicle when they tried to enter the restaurant, KTRK reported.
Popeyes has been overwhelmed with demand ever since it launched the new chicken sandwich in August. Its unveiling has ignited a playful “chicken sandwich war” between the restaurant and Chick-fil-A, but few sandwich-related crimes had been reported until now.
In the Houston incident, the suspects eventually fled in a dark-colored SUV, Crowson said.
The suspect with a gun was described as having short dreadlocks, tattoos on his face and was wearing a black shirt with red sleeves, KTRK reported.
No shots were fired and no one was injured, Crowson said.
Sheriff: 14-year-old killed his family
ELKMONT, Ala. — A teenager who called 911 about hearing gunshots has admitted to killing five members of his family, Alabama authorities said Tuesday.
Deputies responding to the home in Elkmont early Tuesday morning found one adult and two minors dead at the scene. Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died.The Limestone County Sheriff’s office said a 14-year-old confessed to the killings. Sheriff Mike Blakely told WAFF that the victims were the teen’s father, stepmother and siblings. Authorities didn’t describe any possible motive.
Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said the teenager initially told a dispatcher he was downstairs when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor. The sheriff’s office said investigators recovered a handgun that had been tossed along a nearby roadside.
“It’s an absolutely terrible thing, and I can’t wrap my arms around it,” Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton told The News Courier .
“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, the school, the whole community. It’s just unimaginable,” said Compton, who lives near the house where the shootings happened.
Young told WHNT that the 14-year-old attended Elkmont High School. The small town is northwest of Huntsville, near the Tennessee line.
“Please be in prayer for our school and community. We will have extra counselors at school today,” Elkmont High School tweeted.