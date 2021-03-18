Protesters in Myanmar fight back after military opens fire on Wednesday
YANGON, Myanmar — Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown.
The growing resistance comes after one organization said that more than 200 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 takeover.
At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims.
Smoke and fires were seen in Kalay and Yangon Wednesday night, reportedly from the authorities burning down barricades protesters had set up during the day.
After security forces apparently shot at them in the country’s largest city of Yangon, demonstrators initially fled — but then crept back to hunker down behind sandbag barricades. Some hurled firebombs, while others took aim with slingshots — though the forces were too far away to be hit.
Malian military convoy attacked in motorcycle ambush by suspected Islamic extremists
BAMAKO, Mali — About 100 suspected Islamic extremists on motorcycles ambushed the Malian military convoy in the country’s volatile north, killing at least 33 people in the deadliest attack of its kind since the president was overthrown in a coup last year, officials said Wednesday.
More than a dozen others were wounded in Tuesday’s attack near Tassit, located about 37 miles southeast of Ansongo in the Gao region, according to a statement issued by the military.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the ambush, though Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are active in the area.
The military earlier said that the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA helped evacuate the wounded soldiers. Helicopters from the French mission in Mali known as Operation Barkhane also helped the Malian military secure the area in the aftermath, a statement said.
Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a 2013 French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.
Egyptian human rights activist sentenced to 18 months for spreading ‘fake news’
CAIRO — An Egyptian court on Wednesday convicted a prominent human rights activist of spreading false news and insulting a police officer, and sentenced her to 18 months in prison, her family and lawyer said.
Sanaa Seif, of Egypt’s most well-known family of activists, was arrested in June last year. She was accused by prosecutors of “broadcasting fake news and rumors” about the country’s health conditions and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.
She was also convicted of insulting a police officer on Facebook, her lawyer Hesham Ramada said. He said they would appeal Wednesday’s Cairo Criminal Court ruling to a higher court.
Seif, who has been in custody since her arrest, has denied the accusations. Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s regional deputy director, condemned the court ruling as “another crushing blow for the right to freedom of expression in Egypt.”
Russia recalls its ambassador to U.S.
MOSCOW — Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said Wednesday without citing a specific reason.
The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden’s administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.
It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the U.S. national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.
In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said, asked about the declassified report.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov’s return but said that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years.”
Lebanon’s president calls for immediate formation of government
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s president called Wednesday on the prime minister-designate to form a government immediately or step aside as the country plunges deeper into economic crisis.
President Michel Aoun said in a televised statement that Cabinet lists proposed by Saad Hariri, who was named to the post of premier last October, did not meet the minimum requirements needed to preserve national accord.
Aoun urged Hariri to meet him at the presidential palace and work together on forming a government or step aside if they cannot agree. The call seems an attempt to deflect blame for months-long political battle in which both sides have traded accusations of obstruction.
Aoun is an ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Hariri, who has worked closely with Hezbollah before, is locked in a power struggle with Aoun’s political party and is under pressure to exclude Hezbollah from a future Cabinet.
Iran blames human error for downed Ukraine airplane
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After a yearlong investigation, Iran’s civil aviation agency on Wednesday released its final report on the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people last year, revealing no new details about the shootdown that has provoked outrage from affected countries and concerns from U.N. investigators.
Following three days of denial in January 2020 in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles. In preliminary reports on the disaster last year, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.
After an American drone strike had killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad and Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq, an air defense operator on high alert outside Tehran opened fire on the commercial plane shortly after take-off because of an error in his radar system, Iran said.