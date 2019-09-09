Typhoon kills 5 in N. Korea, 3 in S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Korean Peninsula has left five people dead and three injured in North Korea, state media reported Sunday, in its first public announcement of casualties since the storm made landfall in the country a day earlier.
Before reaching North Korea, Typhoon Lingling hit South Korea, killing three people and injuring 13 others, though the country appears to have escaped widespread damage.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the typhoon left 460 houses and 15 public buildings destroyed, damaged or inundated in the country. It said 46,200 hectares of farmland were buried or inundated.KCNA said the typhoon hit North Korea from 2 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday. Recovery work was underway in typhoon-afflicted areas, it said.
Outside observers said rainstorms could be a catastrophe in North Korea because of poor drainage, deforestation and decrepit infrastructure in the impoverished country. South Korean media said North Korea could eventually report more typhoon-related casualties and damage.
According to a previous KCNA dispatch, leader Kim Jong Un “urgently convened” an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss disaster prevention efforts and scolded government officials who he described as “helpless against the typhoon, unaware of its seriousness and seized with easygoing sentiment.”
South Korean weather officials said the typhoon had weakened when it moved through North Korea. They said the storm was moving near Russia’s Vladivostok as of Sunday morning.
South Korea’s interior ministry said earlier Sunday that it was reviewing the damage from the typhoon and engaging in recovery work. The storm damaged buildings and knocked out power to about 161,640 homes in South Korea.
Typhoons that made a landfall in South Korea in past years caused greater damage and more casualties.
Charity boat rescues 50 African migrants
ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — Humanitarian groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders rescued 50 migrants on Sunday from a rubber dinghy off Libya’s coast and brought them aboard their charity ship, Ocean Viking.
An AP journalist aboard the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking witnessed the rescue of a pregnant woman, 12 minors and 37 men, all from sub-Saharan Africa. It happened about 14 nautical miles from Libya.
Libyan authorities, responsible for search and rescue in that area of the Mediterranean, didn’t answer multiple contact attempts by Ocean Viking. Authorities in Rome and Malta, when contacted, referred Ocean Viking to their Libyan counterparts. A fishing vessel, seen near the rubber boat, didn’t respond to contact.
A European Union plane from Operation Sophia overflew Ocean Viking, the dinghy and the fishing boat multiple times shortly before the people were rescued.
In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a statement he made last week about opening the gates for Syrian refugees to massively migrate into Europe.
Mitsotakis said at a news conference in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki that Erdogan can’t “threaten” Greece and the European Union by trying to wrest more money to deal with mass migration, adding that the bloc has already provided Turkey with 6 billion euros in aid.
Mitsotakis also criticized EU countries for not doing their part to accept refugees, especially unaccompanied children, saying that if they couldn’t show solidarity with fellow EU members, they should leave the Schengen area of free peoples’ movement.
Ethiopian group urges action against gays
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A group affiliated with Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church is condemning what it calls the government’s silence on homosexuality in the country.
Speaking at a conference Sunday in Addis Ababa, the capital, Dereje Negash of the Orthodox Church group dedicated to an Ethiopian saint, said the government’s indifference on the issue is helping the LGBT movement in the East African country.“We are witnessing foreign elements that are trying to spread homosexuality in Ethiopia using aid, politics and technology. To this end, they are spending millions of dollars,” Dereje said in his presentation to hundreds of people inside a conference hall. “People of same sexes are secretly marrying here in Ethiopia. This should stop, and stop now.”
He urged authorities to enact strong laws against same-sex relations.An event planned in 2014 to publicly denounce the LGBT community in Ethiopia was cancelled at the last minute for unknown reasons. Organizers of that event told The Associated Press at the time they feared aid groups and the international community influenced government officials.
A local LGBT activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity told AP he fears for his safety, citing widespread misconceptions such as the belief that gays are rapists.
Ethiopia has a deeply religious society, with Christianity and Islam having many followers.
Under Ethiopian law, homosexual acts are punishable with jail terms of up to 15 years.
Same-sex relations are criminalized in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, where many regard homosexuality as imported from the West.
Brazil court overrules on gay kiss book ban
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has blocked efforts by Rio de Janeiro’s conservative mayor to have a book fair remove a comic book showing two men kissing.
Mayor Marcelo Crivella had ordered the Bienale to remove the “Avengers” comic that included the kiss, saying he was acting to protect children against “sexual content.”
That set off a legal battle as federal Attorney General Raquel Dodge challenged the move by Crivella, a former evangelical pastor. She said allowing the mayor to remove books goes against freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas.
A lower court sided with Crivella. But chief justice José Dias Toffoli on Sunday blocked the mayor from removing any books. Crivella’s office said he will appeal to the full court.
France: 1,500 died in summer heat wave
PARIS — France’s health minister says 1,500 people died in this summer’s heat wave in France — but a campaign of public awareness saved many lives.
Agnes Buzyn, speaking on France Inter radio Sunday, said there were over 1,000 more deaths that the annual average for the time of the year, and half of those were aged over 75. She said there were 18 days of recorded heat wave in France this year during June and July.She noted, however, that it represented many fewer deaths than the scorching heat wave in 2003 that claimed 15,000 lives.
She said: “We have succeeded — thanks to prevention, thanks to workable messages the French population heeded — to reduce fatalities by a factor of 10.”
Earthquake kills 1, injures 63 in China
BEIJING — A moderate earthquake struck China’s mountainous southwest on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 63.
The magnitude 5.4 quake struck Neijiang, a city in Sichuan province, at 6:42 a.m., the government earthquake monitor reported.
At least 132 houses collapsed and more than 5,000 were damaged, according to a city government statement. It said 2,417 people were relocated.More than 100 members of the paramilitary People’s Armed Police were sent to the area for rescue work, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies on the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.