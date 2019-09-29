People looking at a Aston Martin One-77 Coupe (2011) in front of a Ferrari LaFerrari (2015), yellow, and a Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (2010), blue, part of some 25 luxury cars owned by Teodoro Obiang, the son of the Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo are pictured before an auction of sales house Bonhams at the Bonmont Abbey Golf & Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A collection of luxury cars from Equatorial Guinea's vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema confiscated by the Geneva prosecutor's office after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry, are auctioned off in Switzerland and are estimated to bring in 18.5 million Swiss francs.