LAREDO, Texas — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting outside TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo at around 2 a.m. Laredo police found three men had been shot during a fight. Two died at the scene, while the third died at a local hospital, police said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Survey: Gas prices up
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.
The Lundberg Survey found that nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon. The average price of diesel is $3.91 per gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.
Film linked to shooter
DENVER — A man who fatally shot five people before being killed by police alluded to violence in a film for sale on a website that previously sold fictional e-books he’s believed to have written, with victims and scenes similar to the attacks.
Lyndon McCleod, 47, wounded two others including a police officer in the rampage Dec. 27 at several locations around Denver. The 47-minute film, “Warhorse,” shows McCleod in various locations, including in a hotel room with a briefcase full of $100 bills.
Investigators know about the movie and will be reviewing it, Denver and Lakewood police said.