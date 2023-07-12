Hostage freed after standoff at Las Vegas resort room, police say
LAS VEGAS — A man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed Tuesday after an hourslong standoff in a room at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.
No injuries were reported and police did not immediately say if the man in custody had been armed in a high-rise tower of the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard property. Furniture, cushions and other objects fell from a 21st floor window, frightening guests in a swimming pool area below.
Las Vegas police Capt. Stephen Connell said the standoff began about 9:15 a.m. with a report from hotel security that a man and woman were arguing and that the man pulled the woman into a room “by force.”
Man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20M settlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California man who was left paralyzed after he was slammed to the ground during a traffic stop won a $20 million settlement, one of the largest in the state’s history, officials announced Tuesday.
Gregory Gross, an Army veteran who lives in Yuba City, sued the police department in 2022 after police officers used “pain compliance” techniques and expressed disbelief when he repeatedly cried out, “I can’t feel my legs.”
Gross was accused of driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in April 2020.
Gross was left with a broken neck, and he underwent two surgeries to fuse his spine. He said the officers’ use of force left him unable to walk or care for himself, and he now needs round-the-clock nursing care for the rest of his life.
Israelis block highways, throng airport in protest
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets Tuesday, blocking major highways and thronging the country’s main international airport, in countrywide demonstrations against the government’s contentious plan to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers.
Anti-overhaul activists demonstrated nationwide throughout the day, including a mass protest Tuesday afternoon at Ben-Gurion International Airport. An estimated 10,000 people gathered outside the main hall, blowing horns and waving blue and white Israeli flags. Police kept the crowd from entering the terminal, and travel was not disrupted.