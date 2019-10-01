Convicted murderer missing again
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform is missing and may have escaped again, Arkansas prison officials said Monday.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Calvin Adams, 49, was confirmed missing after a search of the 1,650-inmate East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys, located about 110 miles east of Little Rock. He’s serving life without parole. Prison spokeswoman Dina Tyler confirmed that Adams also escaped in 2009.
Tyler said officials were unsure whether Adams was still on the grounds of the correctional facility and didn’t know yet whether he got past the facility’s electric fence.
“We are going from two fronts ... one that he’s laid down somewhere on the grounds and one that says he got out and is running,” Tyler wrote in an email.
Surveillance video showed Adams in the facility’s boiler room at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Tyler said. Guards realized he was missing during a unit check around 4 a.m. Adams was housed in a barracks of about 50 inmates in a medium-security portion of the prison.
On May 29, 2009, Adams and Jeffrey Grinder, both serving life without parole for capital murder, walked out of the Cummins Unit, located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, wearing guard uniforms and drove away in a car that was left for them in the prison’s parking lot. They were arrested in New York state four days later.
Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 in the kidnapping and shooting death the year earlier of 25-year-old Richard Austin. Austin’s wife was wounded and walked for more than a mile for help.
Adams has had several disciplinary violations since May 2018, including possession of contraband and lying to a staff member in January. His record also lists an escape violation in January, but Tyler said that was for being where he wasn’t supposed to and not an escape from the facility.
Adams and Grinder were sentenced to an additional six years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2009 escape. Six guards were fired and another was disciplined. Inmates also stopped sewing guard uniforms at the Cummins unit. Prison officials at the time said it appeared the inmates received no help from correction officers.
A lawmaker who co-chairs a corrections oversight panel said prison officials need to be held accountable for the latest incident.
“This is not someone who committed a nonviolent crime. This is a dangerous guy,” said Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican.
Man falls into hot spring, severely burnedBILLINGS, Mont. — A Yellowstone National Park visitor has been hospitalized with severe burns and could face charges after falling into a thermal pool at Old Faithful Geyser, park officials said Monday.
Cade Edmond Siemers, 48, told rangers he was walking near the famous geyser late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring, park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said. He was able to get back to his hotel to call for help, and Warthin said rangers who interviewed him suspected he’d been drinking alcohol.
Rangers later found Siemers’ shoe, a hat and a beer can near the geyser. They also found footprints going to and from the scene and blood on a nearby boardwalk.
Siemers, a U.S. citizen who had been living in India, was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and airlifted to a burn center at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.
He was in critical condition on Monday and unavailable for comment, hospital spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.
The temperature of the water at the pool where Siemers was injured measured almost 150 degrees Fahrenheit when it was tested in August, Warthin said.
It is illegal to leave the boardwalks around Old Faithful, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The results of an investigation into the accident will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed.
So far in 2019, about three dozen people have been cited by rangers for walking away from boardwalks in thermal areas. That’s an increase from the number of citations in 2018, Warthin said.
In 2016, a 23-year-old Oregon man died after falling into a Yellowstone hot spring.
Some Yellowstone thermal areas can reach 199 degrees Fahrenheit, the boiling point for water at the park’s high elevation.
At least 22 people are known to have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around Yellowstone since 1890, park officials have said. Most of the deaths have been accidents, although at least two people had been trying to swim in a hot spring.
Walking off boardwalks also can damage thermal areas.
The thin crust that makes up the ground in parts of Yellowstone is formed when minerals underground are dissolved by the high-temperature water, then redeposited on or near the surface.