South Korea: North fired 3 projectiles
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast today, South Korea’s military said.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it had detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.
The statement said South Korea’s military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.
Avalanches kill 6 in Austrian Alps
BERLIN — Six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps on Sunday, Austrian authorities said.
Five snowshoers who were hiking in central Austria were hit by one avalanche. Several people witnessed the avalanche and immediately informed emergency services, but the hikers, believed to be from the Czech Republic, were already dead by the time rescuers got to them.
And in southwestern Austria, a police officer who was undergoing Alpine training was killed when he was hit by a separate avalanche. He was hit by a large piece of frozen snow and died at the scene from his injuries, state authorities told APA.
26 Iraqis among Syria crash victims
BAGHDAD — At least 26 Iraqis were among those killed in a Syrian highway accident last week, in which a fuel truck collided with passenger buses and other cars, Iraqi’s foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday.
Ahmad al-Sahhaf said at least 16 Iraqis were also injured in what he described as a “regretful” traffic accident, and not a militant attack. He said the bodies will be transported to Iraq.
Syrian state media quoted local officials saying at least 32 were killed in the accident and 77 were injured.
Death toll hits 10 in hotel collapse
BEIJING — At least 10 people were killed in the collapse of Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday.
The sudden collapse of the building in the southeastern city of Quanzhou on Saturday evening trapped 71 people, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said.
The ministry said that 38 had been rescued and 23 were still missing. Most of the rescued were taken to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the collapse was under investigation.