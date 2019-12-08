Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in copter crash
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud last week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.
The Guard identified the men who were killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr., 28, and Charles P. Nord, 30, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28.
The Guard tweeted that during their unit’s recent Middle East deployment, it conducted medical evacuations in support of operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.
All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in St. Cloud.
The soldiers were killed when their Black Hawk crashed in a field about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, which is where it had taken off from. The Guard says the crash happened during a routine maintenance test flight.
A team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, was sent to Minnesota to determine why the crash happened.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who served in the Guard for 24 years, ordered flags flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings throughout Minnesota from 2:05 p.m. Friday until 2:05 p.m. Monday. That was the time on Thursday when the Guard lost contact with the crew.
Caroline Kennedy christens father’s namesake carrier
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline has christened a new aircraft carrier that is named after the 35th U.S. president.
Caroline Kennedy smashed a bottle across the USS John Kennedy carrier’s hull Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Va. She is the sponsor of her father’s namesake ship.
The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The first was the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was commissioned last year.
The new carriers are designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.
The Kennedy’s keel was laid in 2015. The dry dock was flooded in late October.
Guests at the christening ceremony included former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Tuskegee Airman celebrates 100th birthday with flight
FREDERICK, Md. — A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.
Retired Army Air Forces Col. Charles McGee flew a private jet Friday between Frederick, Md., and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, news outlets reported.
The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.
McGee is one of the Air Force’s most celebrated pilots. He flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.
McGee, who turned 100 on Saturday, attributes positive thinking to his longevity.
Florida man faces prison for defying ‘red flag’ gun law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state’s “red flag” law.
It took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty last week, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
Smith was the first in Florida to be charged with defying the law, which went into effect following last year’s Parkland high school shooting.
Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which he was accused of shooting at a car during an argument, authorities said. He is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in connection with that incident.
Under the state’s “red flag” law, authorities with backing from a judge can seek to remove weapons from people who pose a danger to themselves and others. Florida is one of 15 states with such laws.
Smith’s attorney unsuccessfully argued that he did not fully understand the new law.
A sentencing date has not been set.