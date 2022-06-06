Michigan shooting leaves 3 people dead
SAGINAW, Mich. — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday.
Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds.
Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned.
Judge denies prisoner’s bid to delay execution
PHOENIX — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday.
U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.
Union push gains another Starbucks victory
NEW ORLEANS — Employees at a Starbucks store in New Orleans voted to form a union, becoming the first of the coffee giant’s locations in Louisiana to unionize.
Ballots were cast Friday and Saturday 11-1 in favor of joining Workers United, which represents the unionized Starbucks stores. Two ballots were challenged.
The New Orleans vote is the latest in a series of wins for labor at Starbucks stores across the nation.
Starbucks has fought unionization efforts, saying its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when Starbucks works directly with employees, which the company calls “partners.”
In a statement Sunday, Starbucks said it was “listening and learning,” and added, “We respect our partner’s right to organize.” The statement didn’t say whether the company would challenge the vote.
8 shot, 1 fatally, at South Carolina party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eight people were shot, and one was killed, at a Saturday night graduation party in the Midlands, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said.
One of the gunshot victims, a 32-year-old woman, died Sunday morning at Prisma Health Richland hospital, Sheriff Tim Baxley said. Six of the victims were children.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ retains top box office spot
NEW YORK — The high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” continued to soar in its second weekend, dropping just 32% from its opening with $86 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Overseas, director Joseph Kosinski’s film is performing even better. In 64 overseas markets, “Top Gun: Maverick” dipped only 20% in its second weekend with $81.7 million.
