Resident charged with killing 2 staff members at Maryland senior living community
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community accused of fatally shooting two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.
Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.
Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.
The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.
3-year-old boy reported missing for 4 days found alive in wooded area in Texas
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seemed to be in good health, authorities said.
Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. It’s not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his family’s home in southeastern Texas.
“He’s drinking lots of water, but he’s good,” Sowell said. “He’s alive, laughing, cutting up, crying. His mom is crying. He’s in good shape.”
Retired Army general who commanded U.S., coalition forces in Iraq passes away
WASHINGTON — Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army’s chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.
“The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID,” a family statement said. “There are no other details to share at this time. His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy.”
Odierno died Friday; the family declined to say where. The family said funeral and interment information were not yet available.