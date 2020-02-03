In Kazakhstan, Pompeo warns of China’s growing reach
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday pressed Kazakhstan to be wary of Chinese investment and influence, urging the Central Asian nation and others to join calls demanding an end to China’s repression of minorities.
Bringing a message similar to the one he has delivered repeatedly to other countries, Pompeo told Kazakh officials that the attractiveness of Chinese investment comes with a cost to sovereignty and may hurt, instead of help, the country’s long-term development.
Pompeo was expected to make the same case in Uzbekistan, where he arrived late Sunday and went immediately into a meeting with religious leaders to discuss religious freedom. He planned to meet today with Uzbek officials and hold security talks with the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian nations.
Driver charged after 4 children killed on Sydney sidewalk
SYDNEY — An allegedly drunken driver has been charged with 20 offenses including manslaughter after a SUV struck seven children on a Sydney sidewalk, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth.
The children were walking to buy ice cream when they were struck Saturday evening by a vehicle driven by Samuel Davidson, police said.
Three of the children killed were siblings and their brother was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.
Japanese warship heads to Middle East to protect tankers
TOKYO — A Japanese warship departed Sunday for the Middle East to ensure the safety of the country’s oil tankers in waters where tensions between the U.S. and Iran are high.
The destroyer Takanami with some 200 sailors left Japan’s main naval base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo. Its main task is primarily to gather intelligence in the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the waters “a lifeline that supports the lives of the Japanese people.” Thousands of Japanese ships ply the route every year, transporting 90% of the country’s oil supply, he said.
7 relatives killed by Afghan militant shell
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least seven members of the same Pakistani family were killed Sunday when their home was hit by a mortar round fired from across the border in Afghanistan by suspected militants, Pakistani police said.
Four children, two women and a man were killed in Bajur district, once a Taliban stronghold inside Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police official, Shahab-ud- Din. He said other civilians were also wounded.
Police and local officials provided no further details on the shelling.