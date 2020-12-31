Canada to require negative test for entering country
TORONTO — The Canadian government said Wednesday that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the measure will be implemented in the next few days.
Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and it has already banned all flights from the United Kingdom because of the new variant of COVID-19 spreading there.
The decision came a day after the premier of Canada’s largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation he took at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday it is “unacceptable” that Finance Minister Rod Phillips went to the French island of St. Barts for the holidays.
“We’re going to have a very tough conversation when he gets back,” Ford said. “There can’t be rules for elected people and nonelected people.”
Congressman-elect dies from COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La. — The death of a newly elected U.S. representative from Louisiana of complications related to COVID-19 stunned the state’s political circles Wednesday and became the latest brutal reminder of how dangerous the coronavirus can be.
Luke Letlow, who was only 41 and had no known underlying health conditions, died Tuesday night at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport — days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office, according to his spokesman Andrew Bautsch. Bautsch asked for privacy for Letlow’s family “during this difficult and unexpected time.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year and has since recovered, seemed almost at a loss for words in a Twitter video he posted Tuesday night about Letlow’s death, stopping at one point before saying: “It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn’t, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID.”
Only weeks after Letlow was elected, state officials Wednesday began discussing logistics for a special election to fill the seat again.
Syrian media: Attack on bus kills 28
DAMASCUS, Syria — An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria on Wednesday killed 28 civilians and injured others, according to the Syrian state news agency.
The state news agency SANA didn’t say how the attack was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus traveling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir el-Zour province.
The bus was traveling between the central Homs province and Deir el-Zour to the east.
The area was once controlled by Islamic State militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria, are still active in the desert and rural areas of eastern and southern Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said attackers ambushed three buses after setting up a checkpoint along the road. The Observatory’s director, Rami Abdurrahman, said the attackers were believed to be IS militants who laid explosive devices on the road and then opened fire at the buses. He said the assault killed 30, all of them soldiers returning home for the holidays.
Syrian state media rarely reports military casualties.