Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winners found Monday

Philip Smith, wears a face mask and gloves as he lines up to purchase his lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

 Damian Dovarganes

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

