France offers teacher protection after letter on radical Islam
PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday a state school teacher who allegedly received death threats after writing an open letter on the threat of radical Islam to teachers has been offered the highest level of state protection.
Didier Lemaire, a philosophy teacher, said he received death threats after he wrote an open letter saying the state did not do enough to protect teacher Samuel Paty.
Paty was beheaded last October by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class on freedom of expression. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after.
Israel: Hamas has amassed arsenal
JERUSALEM — The Hamas militant group ruling Gaza has replenished its arsenal since a 2014 war with Israel and now has a vast collection of rockets, guided missiles and drones, a senior Israeli military commander said Thursday.
According to Israeli military estimates, Hamas has some 7,000 rockets, as well as 300 anti-tank and 100 anti-aircraft missiles, the commander said.
It also has acquired dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and has an army of some 30,000 militants, including 400 naval commandos who have received sophisticated training and equipment to carry out seaborne operations, the commander added. He spoke on condition of anonymity under military guidelines.
5 Afghans killed escorting convoy
KABUL, Afghanistan — Attackers killed five Afghan policemen escorting a U.N. convoy on the main highway heading east from Kabul before escaping, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Thursday.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.
No U.N. personnel were hurt in the attack in the Surobi district, about 37 miles east of the capital.
Small tsunami rises from quake
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake early Thursday.
Waves of 4 inches were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 6 miles deep.
The islands sit along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic faults around the ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.