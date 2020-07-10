Police: Mother admits to starving daughter, dumping body
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland woman accused of starving her 15-month-old daughter for more than three weeks has been charged with first-degree murder in the toddler’s death, police said Thursday.
Kiearra Tolson, 23, of Silver Spring, told investigators that she placed her daughter’s body in a plillowcase and trash bags after she died last month and discarded the chlld’s body in a dumpster at her apartment complex, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release.
Tolson also told investigators that she had starved her daughter, Blair Niles, for approximately three-and-a-half weeks, police said.
The child’s body hasn’t been recovered, but police said investigators found evidence in Tolson’s apartment corroborating her account. A court filing says police found a pillow without a pillowcase in Tolson’s apartment.
Tolson was arrested Wednesday after an acquaintance called 911 to report that Tolson had told her that she killed her child, according to police.
Tropical Storm Fay edges north from off North Carolina coast
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, began to edge away from the North Carolina coast Thursday evening, its sights set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Fay was about 70 miles east of Cape Hatteras in its 8 p.m. advisory, only hours after forecasters announced the storm’s formation. The storm had top sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving to the north at 8 mph.
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, N.J., to Watch Hill, R.I. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.According to forecasters, Fay will undergo slight strengthening into Friday before the center moves inland and weakens. The hurricane center said the storm will produce between 3 and 5 inches of rain along and near its track, creating the potential for flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls.
Fay’s formation Thursday means it is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.
Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.
The child’s father told investigators that he last saw his daughter on April 17 and hadn’t had any contact with Tolson since then.
State District Court Judge John Moffett ordered Tolson held without bond at a hearing Thursday, according to Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Korionoff said a public defender represented Tolson at the hearing. A message left with the public defender’s office wasn’t immediately returned. Tolson is due back in court on July 16 for a bond review hearing.
El Paso shooting suspect faces more federal charges
EL PASO, Texas — A man accused of shooting scores of people at a Texas Walmart last summer was indicted Thursday on new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack.
A grand jury returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius, who was already charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in the border city of El Paso. Authorities say Crusius aimed to scare Hispanics into leaving the United States.
The new charges stem from 36-year-old Guillermo “Memo” Garcia’s death nine month after the August 3 massacre, making him its 23rd fatality. They mirror a similar move by county prosecutors in the state capital murder case against Crusius.Crusius, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted on the state charges, to which he pleaded not guilty last year, and federal prosecutors could also pursue capital punishment. He has not entered a plea in the federal case and does not have a trial date in either.
David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in federal court, said the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for the defense team to interview witnesses and for experts to speak with Crusius in jail.
“This pandemic has stopped everyone in their tracks,” Lane said.