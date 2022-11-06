Pennsylvania shooting leaves 4 dead
COGAN STATION, Pa. — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said on Saturday.
Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.
State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man “actively firing with a rifle.” The officers “fired shots and the scene was secured,” police said. No police were injured.
Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.
No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.
Nearly 40 injured in Manhattan fire
NEW YORK — More than three dozen people were injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery, fire officials said.
The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River. Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.
Some residents above the floor where the fire started escaped to the roof, fire officials said.
At a news conference, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.
Thirty-eight people were injured, including two in critical condition and five in serious condition, fire officials said. Fire officials were not sure how many families were displaced by the fire.
Another railroad union OKs deal
OMAHA, Neb. — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month.
Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but all 12 have to approve contracts to prevent a strike.
5 found dead in Maryland home
LA PLATA, Md. — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to a sheriff.
The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports.
The sheriff’s office said investigators found five adults dead inside of the house in the city about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a threat to the public and that the situation “appears to be isolated to the residence.”
Investigators were working to determine the relationship between the people found dead.
