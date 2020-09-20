News in your town

Underwater and on fire: US climate change magnifies extremes

Democrats face quandary on vaccine support as election nears

Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

Russia's Navalny says he's now more than 'technically alive'

Rights group: More than 300 detained at Minsk women's march

Rights group: More than 300 detained at Minsk women's march

Trump to Senate: Move 'without delay' on high court pick

Is 8 enough? Court vacancy could roil possible election case

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Democrats face quandary on vaccine support as election nears

Is 8 enough? Court vacancy could roil possible election case

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick

Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees