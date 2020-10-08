5.3-magnitude quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water Wednesday was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred 42 miles east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles.
Erik Ackerson, spokesman for the Virgin Islands’ emergency management agency, told The Associated Press that no damage had been reported by midafternoon.
“It was a nice rolling shake,” he said.
The USGS notes that Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.
Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal
MOSCOW — A fire engulfed a military arsenal in western Russia on Wednesday, triggering huge explosions that injured at least six and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages, officials said.
Authorities said the fire at the arsenal in the Ryazan region that holds munitions had been sparked by burning grass. Television footage showed smoke rising high across the skies, and powerful blasts shook the area about 155 miles southeast of Moscow.
Regional officials have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,300 people from 10 nearby villages. Six people have been hospitalized with injuries.
The Defense Ministry said that 189 troops backed by four heavy firefighting planes, three helicopters and drones were deployed to help contain the blaze. A deputy defense minister arrived in the area to coordinate emergency efforts.