Ohio House ousts speaker amid bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a historic, unanimous and bipartisan vote Thursday, the Ohio House ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber’s top leader following his indictment in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
Rep. Larry Householder is the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection. His nametag was unscrewed from the speaker’s dais shortly after the vote, but he still retains his seat in the GOP-led Legislature.
Republican lawmakers on Thursday chose former state Supreme Court justice and current Rep. Bob Cupp to lead the Ohio House. House members voted in favor of the veteran lawmaker from Lima on Thursday afternoon after a private Republican caucus.
“It is imperative to restore the public’s trust in our elected officials,” Cupp said. “The duty of the legislative branch of government is to serve to enact laws in the best interest of the people of Ohio.”
His colleagues believe the soft-spoken Cupp will bring the chamber what Householder could not: unity. In a statement, GOP Gov. Mike DeWine praised Cupp as “a man of integrity who will serve Ohio well” and said he looked forward to working with the new speaker.
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, of Akron, noted in a statement that every member of her Democratic caucus voted against Cupp.
“We don’t trust any of them,” she said.
Full appeals court to review dismissal of Michael Flynn case
WASHINGTON — The entire Washington-based federal appeals court is stepping into the legal dispute over former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn as it weighs whether a judge can be forced to dismiss a case that the Justice Department no longer wants to pursue.
The action Thursday by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit vacates a decision from a three-judge panel last month that ordered the case dropped. The move also prolongs the fight over Flynn’s fate and represents one more dramatic development in a case that has taken unexpected twists and turns over the past year and turned Flynn into something of a cause celebre for Trump and his supporters.
The court set arguments for Aug. 11. It did not offer an explanation for its decision in a brief order posted online, but did say “the parties should be prepared to address whether there are ‘no other adequate means to attain the relief’ desired.”
FBI downplays errors in surveillance warrantsWASHINGTON — The FBI said Thursday that errors in more than two dozen applications for surveillance warrants were not as severe as the Justice Department inspector general made them out to be.
The FBI statement appears to counter criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike that its process for conducting secret surveillance in national security investigations is riddled with significant errors that undermine the bureau’s credibility.
The Justice Department watchdog has issued a series of critical reports on the topic over the past year, identifying important errors and omissions in applications the FBI submitted to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser in the Russia investigation. In March, it said it had conducted an audit of 29 wiretap applications and found problems in all 29, including apparent errors or inadequately supported facts in 25 of them.
But the FBI said that its own review of the 29 applications found only two material errors, and neither is believed to have affected a judge’s decision that there was probable cause for the surveillance. The FBI says that out of nearly 7,000 facts in the applications, there were roughly 200 nonmaterial errors, such as typos and date inaccuracies.
The FBI also says that each of the applications was submitted before FBI Director Chris Wray announced more than 40 changes aimed at improving the process and fixing problems identified by the inspector general.