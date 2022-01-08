Texas ban on most abortions returns to court as law remains
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas abortion clinics returned to court Friday, weakened in their efforts to stop the nation’s most restrictive abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court last month allowed the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to stay in place.
It left only a narrow issue before the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans — whether to send a more limited challenge back to a federal judge in Austin, who has already once blocked the restrictions, or to the Texas Supreme Court. There was no immediate ruling after an hour of arguments, and clinics argue the procedural battle only guarantees the restrictions stay in effect longer.
The Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.
“What happens then? Is this case alive or dead?” Judge Edith Jones asked about the Texas lawsuit.
Attorneys for Texas abortion providers urged the court to take swift action.
The law banning abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. Since then, doctors say they are serving roughly a third of their usual patient volume, while abortion clinics in neighboring states are backlogged with women traveling from Texas.
Navy expands boot camp to sharpen focus on character issues
WASHINGTON — The Navy is adding two weeks to boot camp this year in a major overhaul aimed at improving recruits’ war fighting and emergency skills while also focusing on suicide prevention and character issues such as sexual assault, hazing and extremism in the ranks.
Navy officials said Friday that expanding boot camp to 10 weeks will provide more leadership training and ensure sailors are reporting to their jobs in the fleet better prepared for duty.
The changes come as the Navy grapples with a string of shipboard crises in recent years, from deadly fires to disastrous collisions, and the military struggles with spikes in suicides as well as sexual assaults and other bad behavior.
Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, who heads the Naval Service Training Command, told reporters the first eight weeks of boot camp include a lot of character development for the recruits. The added two weeks, she said, are meant to be a “reinforcing mechanism.”
“We’re telling our recruits ... here are all of the things that we expect you to do, and here’s how we expect you to behave and act,” she said, adding that it involves treating people with respect and holding peers accountable. “We believe very strongly that those types of behaviors are directly impacting our fighting readiness and the performance of our sailors.”
Couture said quite a bit of the added two weeks will involve “life skills” training to address problems such as sexual harassment, sexual assault, hazing and suicide. And the instruction will stress the core Navy values of honor, courage and commitment.
At the same time, she said the additional weeks will also be used to bolster training on how to respond when sailors inevitably face life-threatening situations such as fires, collisions and other mishaps.
She said that based on feedback, Navy leaders realized they needed to reinforce basic training to make sure that when sailors graduate and report to a ship, they are already prepared to respond to such emergency situations.