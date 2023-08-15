School Shooting Newport News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. The mother a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to plead guilty Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, seven months after her son used her handgun in the classroom shooting. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

 Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not seek seek a sentence that is longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. A judge will have full discretion and will ultimately decide the length of Taylor's sentence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

