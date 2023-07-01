Democrats: Medical credit cards might lead patients to overpay
NEW YORK — A group of Democratic senators is asking the nation’s consumer finance watchdog to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying use of these cards can result in patients paying much more for their medical care than they should.
Lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, say the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after an initial promotional period has ended. They also say that sometime the cards are used in lieu of need-based programs that hospitals and other health organizations should apply to a patient’s finances before forcing them to take on debt.
“Our investigation shows that medical credit cards can pose a significant threat to patient’s finances. We urge( Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) to take action to curb these harms,” wrote Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, to the bureau. Warren’s letter was signed also by Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
Florida’s new DeSantis-backed laws address immigration, guns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect today, many of which Gov. Ron DeSantis will highlight as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination.
The new employer law forces any company with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify to document new hires’ eligibility to work or face a loss of business license or fines of $1,000 per day per employee.
The law also forces hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask patients if they are citizens or legally in the United States and voids drivers licenses issued by other states to people in the country illegally.
A new law allows anyone legally able to own a gun to carry it concealed in public without a permit. While concealed weapons permits will still be issued, those choosing to carry without one won’t be subject to a background check or training.
Florida has also banned colleges from using state or federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and schools will be prohibited from requiring teachers and students to use pronouns that match someone’s gender identity.
Congress demands info on suspension of envoy’s clearance
WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the State Department produce more information about the suspension of the U.S. special envoy for Iran’s security clearance.
Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said Friday the Biden administration owed Congress a full explanation for the suspension of envoy Rob Malley’s clearance and his being placed on unpaid leave.
Malley had led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal. But he has not been active in his main job for weeks and until Thursday the State Department had told journalists and lawmakers that he was on extended personal leave for unspecified family reasons.
On Thursday, however, department officials said Malley was the subject of an investigation into the mishandling of classified information and had been placed on unpaid leave.
Feds: Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home
WASHINGTON — A man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot had two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in his van, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested Thursday after being spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. Court documents unsealed Friday show Taranto is charged with four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
The Justice Department, during a hearing in Washington’s federal court, disclosed the details about the weapons found in the van that the man appeared to be living in, NBC News reported. Taranto was ordered to remain behind bars pending a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.