Motive might never be known in Canada killings of 11, cops say
MELFORT, Saskatchewan — Police in Canada said Thursday they may never know why a man went on a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 17 injured last year.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released details at a news conference on the Sept. 4 killings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby Saskatchewan village of Weldon, but they did not pin down the motive.
Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old accused in the attacks, died in police custody a few days later.
Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of major crimes, said Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien Sanderson went to the James Smith Cree Nation to deal drugs on Sept. 1.
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said since both Myles and Damian Sanderson are dead “some of the pieces of information may never be known.”
“To speak to exactly their mindset and what they were thinking, we can’t necessarily address that,” Blackmore said.
