Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. — At least seven people were shot, including three fatally, at a house party early Saturday in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington, police said.
Wilmington police said in a statement that officers arrived at the home shortly after midnight and discovered that a gunfight had erupted.
Police said those who died are Zieyah Wade, 22, Shamir Jones, 21, and a 16-year-old girl, who was not identified because of her age.
Police said the victims who were wounded and recovering a local hospital are Zykeria Crawford, 19; Zymiryon Atkins, 18; Valery Orelus, 18; and Keyshawn James, 21.
“This is a tragic case with several young victims, and our hearts go out to their families and friends during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said police do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting. But police said they’ve recovered firearms and are working leads.
Local District Attorney Ben David told the station the shooting is one of the worst crimes the area has had in his two decades as a prosecutor.
“The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case,” he said.
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters.
Officials in Florida ordered more than 300 homes to be evacuated and closed off a highway Saturday near the large reservoir in the Tampa Bay area north of Bradenton.
Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because the collapse was “imminent.” Authorities expanded the evacuation area later Saturday to include more homes, but said they were not planning to open shelters.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond that has a depth of 25 feet and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.
Officials brought in rocks and materials to plug the hole in the pond late Friday into Saturday, but the attempt was unsuccessful.
Right whale births highest since 2015SAVANNAH, Ga. — North Atlantic right whales gave birth over the winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015, an encouraging sign for researchers who became alarmed three years ago when the critically endangered species produced no known offspring.
Survey teams spotted 17 newborn right whale calves swimming with their mothers offshore between Florida and North Carolina from December through March. One of those calves soon died after being hit by a boat, a reminder of the high death rate for right whales that experts fear is outpacing births.
The overall calf count equals the combined total for the previous three years. That includes the dismal 2018 calving season, when scientists saw zero right whale births for the first time in three decades. Still, researchers say greater numbers are needed in the coming years for North Atlantic right whales to rebound from an estimated population that’s dwindled to about 360.