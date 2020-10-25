Belarus protesters keep up push for president’s resignation
KYIV, Ukraine — Several hundred women marched across the capital of Belarus in heavy rain Saturday to demand the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president, continuing more than 2 1/2 months of protests against his challenged reelection to a sixth term.
The demonstrations were triggered by official results giving President Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote in an Aug. 9 election that the opposition insists was rigged. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting unrest in the ex-Soviet country.
The women who marched Saturday in Minsk carried umbrellas in the white and red colors of the opposition flag. They also held placards stating their professions to underline widespread opposition to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule among people of various occupations, chanting “Go away!” as a demand for the president’s resignation.
Police arrested at least 10 march participants, according to the Viasna human rights center in Belarus. Smaller anti-government demonstrations were also held in several other cities.
Daily protests in Belarus have continued despite arrests and pressure, peaking on weekends with crowds of 100,000 and more. Another big protest is set for today.
Thai protesters’ deadline passes, but PM says he won’t quit
BANGKOK — Thailand’s government and the country’s pro-democracy movement appeared no closer to resolving their differences Saturday, as the protesters’ deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down came and went with no new action from either side, and no backing down.
After the 10 p.m. deadline passed, protesters called another rally for central Bangkok on Sunday, at a major intersection in the capital’s main shopping district where they have gathered before.
Prayuth told supporters Saturday evening as he left a Buddhist temple where a prayer session was held for national peace and prosperity that he would not quit.
“The government is sincere in solving the problem and committed to following the law in doing so,” he told reporters.
Prayuth’s office had issued a statement earlier in the day repeating his plea to resolve differences through Parliament, which will discuss the political situation in a special session starting Monday.
Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite U.S. mediation
STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh — Rocket and artillery barrage hit residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday hours after the United States hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on settling their decades-long conflict over the region.
The heavy shelling forced residents of Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires. Local officials said the city was struck with Azerbaijan’s Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, a devastating Soviet-designed weapon intended to ravage wide areas with explosives and cluster munitions.
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said other towns in the region were also targeted by Azerbaijani artillery fire. There was no immediate information about casualties.
Officials in Azerbaijan claimed that the town of Terter and areas in the Gubadli region came under Armenian shelling early Saturday, killing a teenager. They also said 13-year-old boy died Saturday of wounds from an earlier shelling of Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city.
Amid turmoil, Kyrgyzstan sets presidential vote for Jan. 10
MOSCOW — Authorities in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday called an early presidential election for January after the nation’s previous president was driven from power by protests triggered by a disputed vote.
The Oct. 4 parliamentary election was swept by pro-government parties and triggered protests by the opposition, who rejected the official results as rigged. Demonstrators freed several opposition leaders, including Sadyr Zhaparov, who was quickly named the new prime minister.
On Oct. 15, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down under pressure from demonstrators and Zhaparov became the acting head of state in Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union.
The developments marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country on the border with China has been forced out by a popular uprising. In a similar way to the uprisings that ousted presidents in 2005 and 2010, the latest unrest was driven by clan rivalries that dominate the country’s politics.
The Central Election Commission on Saturday set the new presidential vote for Jan. 10 after the parliament that was supposed to do that failed to act due to a lack of quorum.
The constitution bars Zhaparov as the acting head of state from running for president in January’s vote, but he said parliament is working on legal changes that could allow him to seek the top office.
Nigeria’s police order massive mobilization after unrest
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria’s top police official on Saturday ordered the immediate mobilization of all officers to “reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters” after days of peaceful demonstrations over police abuses and then violent unrest that left at least 69 people dead.
The police order could further heighten tensions in Africa’s most populous country after its worst turmoil in years. Nigeria’s inspector general of police, M.A. Adamu, ordered colleagues to “dominate the public space” while announcing that enough is enough, a statement said.
Nigerians on Tuesday evening watched in horror as soldiers fired on a peaceful crowd of mostly youthful demonstrators singing the national anthem in the country’s largest city, Lagos, with Amnesty International reporting at least 12 killed.
Some dismayed Nigerians then criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for not mentioning the killings and instead warning citizens against “undermining national security.” The government has insisted that the protests, while well-intentioned, were hijacked by thugs who looted and burned vehicles and businesses in the two days after the soldiers opened fire.
Buhari has said 51 civilians were killed, along with 11 police officers and seven soldiers.