News in your town

Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits

National news in brief

Legal drama 'All Rise' adapts to pandemic for season finale

Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city

Nebraska will open voting sites for primary despite concerns

IS extremists step up as Iraq, Syria, grapple with virus

NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Free clinics try to fill gaps as COVID-19 sweeps away job-based insurance