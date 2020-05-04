Accuser: Biden should end presidential bid
A Northern California woman who has alleged that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 says that Biden should “stand up” and “step down” from the 2020 race.
Tara Reade, a former staffer of then-Sen. Biden, made the comments to The San Luis Obispo Tribune after Biden addressed the accusations publicly on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“I would say stand up and take full account for what you’ve done and for your past treatment of women,” Reade said in a phone interview Friday afternoon, when asked what she would like to say to her former boss. “He holds himself up as a champion of women, but the fact remains that his personal life did not reflect his public life.”
“I want him to address it, and admit it, and modify his behavior, and step down,” she added.
On Friday morning, Biden denied Reade’s allegations.
George W. Bush video issues call for unity
Former President George W. Bush says Americans should come together as one to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video released on Saturday, he said, “We are not partisan combatants. We’re human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God.”
Bush’s presidential center posted the message on Twitter, tagging @TheCallToUnite, a livestream for celebrities and public figures to post encouraging videos during the pandemic.
In the roughly three-minute video, Bush speaks over images of Americans in a variety of settings, starting in black-and-white and then switching to color. “We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation,” he says.
Bush added that the suffering experienced by the nation “does not fall evenly.” It was important to care “in practical ways,” for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed, said Bush.