4 dead in Minneapolis after ‘incident’
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people are dead following what Minneapolis police call a “domestic-related incident.”
Police spokesman John Elder said officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday morning and found two children shot outside a home. Officers were able to get the victims into the squad cars, but they were later pronounced dead.
Elder said police on the scene heard gunfire coming from inside a house and set up a perimeter, believing it to be a hostage situation.
After hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact people inside the residence, Elder said a robot was sent in and found the bodies of two adults, a male and female.
Plane crash kills 3 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Officials said three people were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. in a commercial district about a mile west of the airport. Hood said the plane had taken off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was headed to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio. Boerne is located about 30 miles north of the city.
New Rosa Parks statue dedicated in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks has been dedicated in Alabama’s capital city.
News outlets report that Steven Reed, who recently became the first African American mayor of Montgomery, took part in an unveiling ceremony Sunday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also attended.
4 teens escape from detention center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville. One of the escapees is a suspect in the February slaying of a rock band’s frontman.
The teens broke out of the downtown facility Saturday night and are believed to be armed and dangerous, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.
The statement said two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, were charged in separate slayings that occurred earlier this year. One of the killings involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found shot to death outside his home in February. The other two escapees, ages 15 and 17, were facing armed robbery charges.
WASHINGTON — Joe Sestak, the former Pennsylvania congressman and retired Navy admiral who hoped to turn his military experience into an asset as a Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday he was ending his bid for the party’s nomination.