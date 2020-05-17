8 more sailors aboard U.S. ship test positive a second time
WASHINGTON — Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive again for the coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected a second time while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.
All the sailors had previously tested positive for the virus and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation. Before they were allowed to go back to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two.
On Saturday, a Navy official confirmed eight additional sailors had tested positive again. A day earlier the Navy had said in a statement that five had tested positive a second time. The Navy official was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.
That some crew were testing positive again has puzzled officials and raised questions about reintegrating troops into the military if a second infection were possible.
Also questioned was the accuracy of testing itself. In some cases infection can be at such a low level that it is not detected by the test, which could mean there were no relapses. Also, people could be cleared though their virus levels were too low for detection.
The outbreak aboard the Roosevelt was discovered in March. In port in Guam since then, the ship sent more than 4,000 of its 4,800 crew members ashore for quarantine or isolation. Earlier this month hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship, in coordinated waves, to prepare to set sail again.
Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown
MILAN, Mo. — A woman who gave birth in a bathroom at a Missouri meatpacking plant was charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn to drown in a toilet.
Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, was jailed without bond after being charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s May 6 death.
Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in a restroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, where she works. Court papers say she told officers that she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet. Kambamba said she didn’t check on the baby boy again until about 30 minutes later, when a Smithfield nurse entered the restroom.
An autopsy revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.