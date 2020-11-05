News in your town

World news in brief

U.S. formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Biden picks up key states in presidential election

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapper is sentenced to 24 years

Shops, pubs busy as England readies for lockdown

5:30 p.m. UPDATE: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

U.S. formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

4 people shot, 2 officers injured in crime spree in Oakland

U.S. sets record for daily COVID-19 cases

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

World news in brief

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

Uber, Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers

Big prime-time ratings for Fox News week before election

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

Rival leaders back UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

Corgis,companions gather for monthly playdates

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

US approves Taiwan drone purchase as arms sales escalate

Whitey Bulger’s family: Prison system did not protect him

High court could halt move toward leniency for kids who kill

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Parties fight for control of governors' posts, legislatures

Democrats push to extend control of House for 2 more years

Control of Senate at stake in races across country

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Legal pot, anti-abortion measures pass on state ballots

Actor Carol Arthur DeLuise, widow of Dom DeLuise, dies at 85

Biden, Trump remain locked in tight battleground races

Graham survives challenge from Harrison in South Carolina

Control of Senate at stake in races across country

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

2020 Latest: Trump calls into radio shows before polls close

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Drake bests Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder to set Billboard record

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Trump campaign, GOP lose bid to stop Vegas-area ballot count

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Fearing election unrest, U.S. businesses are getting ready

'Raw exposed nerves': Anxious nation awaits Election Day

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Germany starts 'wave-breaker' shutdown as Europe locks down