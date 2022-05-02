RUSTENBURG, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his Workers’ Day speech in the northwestern city of Rustenburg on Sunday when striking mine workers stormed the stage.
The workers employed by Sibanye-Stillwater mine are demanding a wage increase of 1,000 rand ($63) per month instead of the 850 rand ($54) being offered by the mine.
Woman rescued from China building’s rubble
BEIJING — A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Australian opposition launches campaign
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s opposition party officially launched its election campaign on Sunday with an emphasis on cutting costs of living for voters as inflation surges to its highest rate in 21 years.
The center-left Labor Party started campaigning in the west coast city of Perth for the first time since World War II, in a demonstration of how important Western Australia state is to the party’s ambition to win control of government in the May 21 elections.
JERUSALEM — Israel has prevented the director of a Palestinian civil-society group from traveling abroad to attend a professional conference in Mexico.
Ubai Aboudi is the head of Bisan, one of six Palestinian groups that Israel last year designated as terrorist organizations. Israeli officials declined to comment on the travel ban that Aboudi claims to have been told is in effect.
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities freed three journalists early Sunday, the head of a journalists’ union said, the latest in a string of releases as President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appears to be reaching out to critics of his administration.
Ammer Abdel-Moneim, Hany Greisha and Essam Abdeen walked free from jail after they spent around a year and a half in detention in separate cases.