Biden formally welcomes Finland, Sweden to NATO
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden formally welcomed Finland and Sweden joining the NATO alliance Tuesday as he signed the instruments of ratification that delivered the U.S.’s formal backing of the Nordic nations entering the mutual defense pact, part of a reshaping of the European security posture after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“In seeking to join NATO, Finland and Sweden are making a sacred commitment that an attack against one is an attack against all,” Biden said at the signing as he called the partnership the “indispensable alliance.”
The U.S. became the 23rd ally to approve NATO membership for the two countries. Biden said he spoke with the heads of both nations before signing the ratification and urged the remaining NATO members to finish their own ratification process “as quickly as possible.”
Blinken visits Congo as Africa trip continues
KINSHASA, Congo — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday to continue his three-nation tour of Africa.
In Congo, he will meet with government leaders and civil society groups during his two-day visit to discuss partnerships for regional security, human rights issues, environmental conservation, climate change and bilateral trade and investment, according to the U.S. Department of State.
Blinken is expected to encourage solutions to the violence in eastern Congo where attacks have increased dramatically in the past month, with the resurgence of the M23 rebel group and ongoing violence by the many militia groups vying for control of the mineral-rich region.
The increased insecurity in eastern Congo has sparked deadly protests against the U.N. peacekeeping force there. Security has worsened in eastern Congo despite a year of emergency operations by the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also faced violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group. More than 200,000 people have been displaced by recent fighting between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels.
Congo has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels.
Russia blames U.S. for inspections freeze
MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday that Moscow’s decision to declare a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a key arms control treaty was triggered by Washington’s push for a quick visit by inspectors.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the U.S. demand for Russia to immediately allow an inspection trip under the New START treaty looked like an “open provocation” amid the current U.S.-Russian tensions.
“A notice about the U.S. intention to perform an inspection on our territory in the nearest days became a trigger,” Ryabkov said.
The ministry responded Monday by announcing a temporary halt on U.S. inspections. It argued that the sanctions on Russian flights imposed by the U.S. and its allies, visa restrictions and other obstacles effectively have made it impossible for Russian military experts to visit U.S. nuclear weapons sites, giving the U.S. “unilateral advantages.”
Nigeria arrests suspects in church massacre
ABUJA, Nigeria — The suspected gunmen who killed dozens of worshippers during a church service in southwestern Nigeria in June have been arrested, Nigeria’s top military officer said on Tuesday, two months after the attack which shocked many in the West African nation.
“We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo,” General Leo Irabor, Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, said.
Neither Irabor nor the police provided further detail. The Nigerian general however said investigations are still ongoing and “in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”
The gunmen stormed the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday and killed at least 40 of them, authorities said. The incident shocked many in Ondo which is one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states and had been largely spared the violent attacks across the West African nation, particularly in the troubled north where Islamic extremist rebels of Boko Haram and other armed groups operate.
