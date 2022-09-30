5 found dead in Texas home; suspect shot
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were found dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood Thursday, officials said.
Details on what happened were sketchy, but a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said officers of several law enforcement agencies converged on the neighborhood in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco.
Sgt. Ryan Howard declined to say if the five had gunshot wounds, saying that the cause of death was still to be determined. Law enforcement officers shot one person, and a suspect was in custody, he said. He added that the suspect was alive and there was no ongoing threat to the public.
No motives, relationships or other details were immediately determined, and identities were being withheld until relatives could be notified, he said.
Oakland police investigate school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials said Thursday was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said a student counselor, a security guard, two students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and immediately opened fire around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. He said a third suspect drove a getaway car. No arrests have been made.
Surveillance video shows the shooters entered the school and “identified an individual or individuals that they were looking to target,” and began to fire, Armstrong said.
Three of the victims remained hospitalized on Thursday, two in serious condition and the other in stable condition, he said. Armstrong declined to say who remained hospitalized, citing the need to protect their safety.
Rudsdale High School has a continuation program for 16- to 18-year-old students who are at risk of not graduating from a regular high school. It also has a newcomer program that serves recent immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries, according to the school’s website.
Armstrong declined to say which program the wounded students attended.
Police arrest convicted bombmaker
LAS VEGAS — Police have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, authorities said.
Las Vegas police said they received information Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was in the area. Officers took the man into custody, confirmed he was Duarte-Herrera and arrested him, the department said in a statement.
Gov. Steve Sisolak had earlier ordered an investigation into the escape after he said late Tuesday his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. Officials didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that Duarte-Herrera, 42, was missing during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas.
Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.
Family to appeal ruling to overturn conviction
BALTIMORE — The family of a young woman who was killed in 1999 will appeal a Baltimore judge’s recent decision to overturn the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man imprisoned for decades for Hae Min Lee’s death, according to an attorney for the family.
Syed, whose case was examined in the popular true-crime podcast “Serial,” was released earlier this month after prosecutors told a judge they had uncovered doubts about the fairness of the investigation. Syed has always maintained that he never killed Lee, his ex-girlfriend.
But on Wednesday, Young Lee, the victim’s brother, filed a notice of appeal, alleging violations of the family’s right to meaningfully participate in the Sept. 19 hearing in which Syed secured his release, according to attorney Steve Kelly. It’s the first step in seeking the Maryland Court of Special Appeals’ review of the potential violations of victim’s rights statutes, Kelly said.
Syed was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park. He was 17 at the time of her death.
Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn’s order to release Syed and vacate his murder conviction came after State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked the judge to vacate the conviction, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction.
Truman statue unveiled in Capitol Rotunda
WASHINGTON D.C. — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
Speakers at the ceremony unveiling the 7.5-foot bronze statue of the nation’s 33rd president remembered the numerous substantial decisions Truman made, despite being vice president for only 82 days before President Franklin Roosevelt died in April 1945.
Truman, who was born and reared in Missouri, helped end World War II, created the United Nations and NATO, desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces and federal workforce, recognized Israel and helped lead the world’s response to the Soviet Union and Communism.
The statue, sculpted by Tom Corbin of Kansas City, looks like Truman, wearing a double-breasted jacket, is walking down steps. It includes a phrase Truman is famous for — “The buck stops here.”
