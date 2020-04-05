At least 17 medics quarantined in Egypt
CAIRO — At least 17 medics in Egypt’s main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Saturday, raising fears the pandemic could prey on health facilities in the Arab world’s most populous country.
Egypt has reported 1,070 confirmed cases and 71 fatalities from the global pandemic. Authorities have closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a nighttime curfew to prevent the virus from spreading among the population of 100 million, a fifth of whom live in the densely populated capital, Cairo.
Dr. Hatem Abu el-Kassem, the director of the National Cancer Institute, said three doctors and 12 nurses tested positive for the virus. He said all other health workers at the facility, which is affiliated with Cairo University and treats hundreds of cancer patients every day, would be tested. The university later said a total of 17 health workers tested positive.
The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open.
Trudeau: No retaliation over mask issue
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada won’t bring retaliatory or punitive measures against the United States after the Trump administration announced it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks.
Trudeau said Canadian officials are having constructive conversations with U.S. authorities, and he planned to speak with President Donald Trump in the coming days.
“We are not looking at retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive, ” Trudeau said. “We know it is in both our countries’ interests to cooperate.”
Fighting in Niger leaves dozens dead
NIAMEY, Niger — Four soldiers and 63 jihadists have been killed in fighting between Niger’s army and heavily armed extremists in the nation’s west, the government said Friday.
Extremists on motorcycles fought the army Thursday in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali before being forced to flee, according to a defense ministry statement. The army was able to recover dozens of weapons and motorcycles, it said.
Report: Brazil lacks staff, equipment
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian health officials grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak have issued a stark warning about a lack of hospital beds, masks, testing devices and trained staff across Latin America’s largest nation.
A Health Ministry report issued on Friday said Brazil can currently carry out 6,700 COVID-19 tests per day, but that it will need to process as many as 30,000–50,000 tests daily during the peak of the outbreak, expected in June.
This latest assessment of the public health care system raises serious questions about its capacity to face the outbreak in a country of nearly 210 million.
As of Saturday afternoon, the health ministry had reported 10,278 confirmed cases and 431 deaths. But the outbreak is still in its early phase, the report said.
China honors pandemic’s victims
WUHAN, China — With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-staff, China held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection on Saturday to honor those who have died in the coronavirus pandemic, especially “martyrs” who fell while fighting what has become a global pandemic.
Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, the industrial city where the virus was first detected in December.