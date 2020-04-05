News in your town

Knifeman in France kills 2 in attack, terror inquiry opened

World news in brief

Where will bodies go? Morgues plan as outbreak grows

Virus alters Holy Week celebration worldwide, not the spirit

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Man with knife in France kills 2 in attack, terror inquiry opened

At funerals in virus outbreak, mourning is from a distance

Judge demands FBI provide new details about its surveillance

Democrats elevate health care as virus-era campaign argument

Kentucky Derby Milliners use hat supplies for face masks

Mega Millions change means jackpots will be big, not massive

Minnesota governor worried about response from border states, including Iowa

McConnell, Pelosi signal more virus aid likely from Congress

‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Putin suggests sizable oil production cut as prices fall

Georgia prosecutor to expunge MLK's 1960 Atlanta arrest

Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed

Governor to seize ventilators for NYC's overtaxed hospitals

Russia to the rescue? US, Moscow spar over aid deliveries

Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'

UN chief: Cease-fire appeal backed by parties in 11 nations

Police: Man tried to set wife on fire over stimulus check

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

Small biz rescue off to spotty start; some banks not ready

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

Mosques stay open in Pakistan even as virus death toll rises

US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty

Baltimore board OKs surveillance planes despite opposition

Judge dismisses New Mexico's immigration lawsuit

U.S. delivers 128 anti-tank Javelin missiles to Estonia

Pakistan court overturns conviction in death of Daniel Pearl

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

Russia cracks down on coronavirus postings

In Ecuador, families wait with their dead as bodies pile up

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; COVID involved

Democrats delay nominating convention amid virus concerns

2 cruise ships with COVID-19 patients arrive in Florida after days of negotiations