‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives
Filming on the new “Jurassic World” movie at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. has been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases on set. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were “a few” positive tests for the virus.
He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.
A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests Tuesday night but all tested negative on Wednesday.
“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”
On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.
The franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns. The New York Times in August wrote about the enhanced safety protocols on the set and a few crewmember cases in Britain and in Malta over the summer.
It’s the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the U.K. shoot on “ The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.
Bollywood actress at center of media frenzy granted bail
NEW DELHI — A Bollywood actress who was arrested by India’s narcotics agency, setting off a media frenzy that has gripped the nation, walked out of jail on Wednesday after being granted bail.
Rhea Chakraborty was released from Bycula District Prison in Mumbai a month after being arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her boyfriend, popular movie actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in a suspected suicide in June.
India’s freewheeling TV news channels speculated that Chakraborty drove him to take his life and was part of a drug-dealing mafia in Bollywood, India’s Mumbai-based film industry.
The court in Mumbai on Wednesday said the actress was not part of any drug syndicate and had no criminal record. It said Chakraborty could not have financed or supported illegal drug trafficking as alleged by the narcotics agency.
The 28-year-old actress’ lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said her arrest was “totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law.”
Chakraborty’s brother, who was arrested in the same case and has also denied the charges, however, remains in custody.
Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The case is still being investigated.