Breonna Taylor protesters march anew
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A diverse crowd of hundreds marched through the streets of Louisville chanting “Black Lives Matter” on Saturday night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
People in the crowd also chanted “No Justice, No peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.
A few police cars followed behind, with officers telling protesters to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street.
The protests on Friday night were peaceful, but police arrested 22 people on charges linked to curfew violations. A police spokesman said some also were charged with failure to disperse.
3 arrested at right-wing rally in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested three people at a right-wing rally Saturday afternoon in Portland, and authorities say they’re also investigating an assault after one person who was documenting the event was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face.
Several hundred people, dozens of them wearing militarized body armor, had gathered — far fewer than the 10,000 organizers had expected to show to support President Donald Trump and his “law and order” re-election campaign as tensions boil over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Ky., for killing Breonna Taylor.
Woman to be interim leader of Rochester police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren tapped a Black woman to become the new interim city police chief, saying Saturday she will bring a “fresh approach to policing” amid the tumultuous aftermath to Daniel Prude’s death.
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, who retired from the department in 2009 as a lieutenant, will become the first woman to head the Police Department on Oct. 14.
Warren fired former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary this month after police body camera video was released of Prude, a Black man who died several days after officers put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement on March 23.