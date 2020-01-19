ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’
NEW YORK — Federal authorities are turning to a new tactic in the escalating conflict over New York City’s so-called sanctuary policies, issuing four “immigration subpoenas” to the city for information about inmates wanted for deportation.
“This is not a request — it’s a demand,” Henry Lucero, a senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, told The Associated Press. “This is a last resort for us. Dangerous criminals are being released every single day in New York.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration said Saturday the city would review the subpoenas.
“New York City will not change the policies that have made us the safest big city in America,” spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in an email.
The development comes days after ICE sent similar subpoenas to the city of Denver, a move that reflected the agency’s mounting frustration with jurisdictions that do not honor deportation “detainers” or provide any details about defendants going in and out of local custody.
Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools
WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states.
The justices will hear arguments Wednesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education that also makes donors eligible for up to $150 in state tax credits. Advocates on both sides say the outcome could be momentous because it could lead to efforts in other states to funnel taxpayer money to religious schools.
Montana is among 37 states that have provisions in their state constitutions that bar religious schools from receiving state aid.
Remains of fallen U.S. soldier returned to Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The remains of a paratrooper who was killed a week ago in Afghanistan have been returned to his family in the U.S.
The family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped casket at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Saturday, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
The 29-year-old from Newport News, Va., was killed Jan. 11 by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Also killed in the attack was 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Ill.
After McLaughlin’s widow was given a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the roadway to salute as the hearse was escorted away.
Man arrested in shooting of 13 people at Chicago house party
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday.
According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated battery.
It’s not clear if Jones has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Jones was due in court Saturday. Police didn’t release any information about how investigators identified Jones.
Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April. Authorities have said the shooting began inside a house in the city’s Englewood neighborhood and more shots were fired as people began fleeing.
Police have said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 48. None of their wounds were fatal.
Discovery of unused disaster supplies angers Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — People in a southern Puerto Rico city discovered a warehouse filled with water, cots and other unused emergency supplies, then set off a social media uproar Saturday when they broke in to retrieve goods as the area struggles to recover from a strong earthquake.
With anger spreading in the U.S. territory after video of the event in Ponce appeared on Facebook, Gov. Wanda Vázquez quickly fired the director of the island’s emergency management agency.
The governor said she had ordered an investigation after learning the emergency supplies had been piled in the warehouse since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.
NEW YORK — The federal Bureau of Prisons is moving some MS-13 gang members in its custody into more restricted housing at certain high-security facilities across the U.S. after a gang stabbing in a Virginia prison, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Saturday.
A brawl broke out Wednesday at the prison known as USP Lee between the MS-13 leader and a fellow inmate associated with the Mexican Mafia, and the gang member was stabbed, the people said. The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that the inmate was injured but survived the attack. No one else was injured, the agency said.
Fearing retaliation, officials have started moving some MS-13 inmates into more secured units at the six federal high security prisons, the people said. It was unclear how many inmates were restricted, or how long they’d be separated from the general population.