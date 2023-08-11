Ecuador Presidential Candidate Killed

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 (API via AP)

 BY NICK JOOS nick.joos@thmedia.com

MEXICO CITY — The brazen assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a crowded political rally Wednesday night deepened the country's sense of vulnerability to the crime that's spread across the country in recent years.

After multiple threats for his stance against drug trafficking and corruption, Villavicencio was under the watch of police and private security guards. His shooting death has focused global attention on his country's wave of violent deaths, which began about three years ago, and the connection between organized crime and other powerful interests there.

