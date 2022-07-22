NEW YORK — A man accused of attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at an upstate event by apparently trying to stab the congressman was arrested and charged with attempted assault.

"I'm OK," Zeldin said in a statement after the assault Thursday. "Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

