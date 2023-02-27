HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot at a rural house.
Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said Sunday.
Authorities also arrested the woman’s ex-husband on Saturday and were to charge him with murder on Sunday night, police said. The four will appear in court today.
In a joint statement on Sunday, the U.K. and the EU said European Commission President von der Leyen will travel to Britain today so the leaders can work toward “shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”
Nigeria gives results from 1 of 36 states
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s election commission announced the first results late Sunday from the country’s closely watched presidential election, but it could be days before a winner is declared.
The ruling All Progressives Congress party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, secured the most votes in southwest Nigeria’s Ekiti state, the commission said at the national collation center in the capital, Abuja.
Results from 35 other states and Abuja were still pending.
Afghan refugees protest visa delays
ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan’s capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.
The U.S. government’s Priority 1 and Priority 2, known as P1 and P2 refugee programs were meant to fast track visas for at-risk Afghans including journalists and rights activists after the Taliban takeover in their homeland.
