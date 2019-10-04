Canadian politician reveals dual citizenship
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s main political rival in elections this month holds dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship, but a spokesman for Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer said Thursday that he recently embarked on the process of renouncing his American citizenship.
Scheer said he visited the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa just before the election began in August to say he was renouncing his citizenship and is currently awaiting confirmation from the embassy after filing paperwork.
“Over a million Canadians hold dual citizenship — it’s part of what makes Canada great. But none have hidden that fact when running to be Prime Minister,” Liberal party spokeswoman Zita Astravas said in a statement. “Andrew Scheer has been fundamentally dishonest with Canadians about who he is.”
Sports Illustrated cuts 40 of 150 jobs
NEW YORK — Sports Illustrated’s new manager said Thursday that the 65-year-old sports magazine is cutting more than 40 jobs out of a staff of 150.
Maven, the company now managing the magazine, will add 200 contractors to cover college and professional sports teams, said Maven spokesman Greg Witter. These people are “independent publishers, contractors” but “still professional journalists,” he said.
Maven struck a licensing deal in June to operate Sports Illustrated with the magazine’s new owner, branding company Authentic Brands Group. Magazine publisher Meredith, which earlier this year sold Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands for $110 million, was initially supposed to run the magazine’s print edition and website.
Several Sports Illustrated staffers tweeted a petition Thursday asking Meredith and Authentic Brands to drop Maven and save the magazine.
Finland to return Native American relics
CORTEZ, Colo. — Finland has agreed to return to Native American tribes ancestral remains and artifacts taken more than a century ago from what is now Mesa Verde National Park in the Southwest United States. The agreement involves the remains of about 20 people and 28 funerary objects.
The remains and items were excavated by a Swedish researcher in 1891 and later became part of the collection at the National Museum of Finland.
Saudi man jailed for misleading FBI
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Saudi man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to not disclosing he had attended an al-Qaida terrorist training camp in Afghanistan before entering the U.S.
Federal court records indicate Naif Abdulaziz Alfallaj, 35, of Weatherford, Okla., was sentenced Thursday in Oklahoma City. Alfallaj pleaded guilty in December to obtaining a visa by fraud and lying to the FBI during its investigation of him.
Intoxicated driver kills
4 in highway crash
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone.
The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.
Authorities say Emilie Ross, 34, of Hillsborough was behind the wheel.
Ross died along with the taxi driver, 42-year-old Berkant Ramadan Ahmed, of San Mateo County. Also killed were his passengers, 62-year-old Judson Bergman, of Barrington, Illinois, and 57-year-old Mary Miller from Chicago.