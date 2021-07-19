Fuel tanker explodes, killing 13 in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — A fuel tanker exploded in western Kenya while people were siphoning fuel from it, killing 13 people, police said Sunday.
Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash late Saturday with a trailer near the Malanga Village in Siaya county, Gem subcounty Police commander Charles Chacha said.
Despite warnings from authorities of the dangers of siphoning after the deaths of hundreds in previous incidents, many Kenyans continue to do it because they are pressed by poverty.
Police use tear gas on Bangkok protesters
BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok despite coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people.
The demonstrators were demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government step down, insisting the budget of the monarchy and the military be cut during the pandemic, and calling for the importing mRNA coronavirus vaccines that have yet to be brought to Thailand on a large scale to fight a growing surge of the virus.
The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in virus infections — nearly 11,400 — and as fresh restrictions were announced such as the shut down of most domestic flights.
British leader to spend 10 days self-isolating
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, his office said Sunday — reversing an earlier announcement that he would not have to quarantine after facing an uproar.
Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said the prime minister and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak were both alerted overnight by England’s test-and-trace phone app. Both had met recently with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Javid, who has been fully vaccinated, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.
People who are notified through the app are supposed to self-isolate for 10 days, though it is not a legal requirement.