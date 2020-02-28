Congress eyes billions in funding to fight coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill negotiations on emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak are likely to produce a bill that’s double or even triple the $2.5 billion plan requested by President Donald Trump just days ago.
Lawmakers and aides involved in the talks say they are proceeding well and are likely to produce legislation in the $6 billion to $8 billion range. Both the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-held Senate are eager to complete work on the measure.
All sides say the $2.5 billion White House coronavirus plan — of which only $1.25 billion would be new funding — is inadequate. And Trump himself appears to be in no mood to pick a fight on the issue with Democratic rival House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, of New York.
“Congress is willing to give us much more than we’re even asking for,” Trump said Wednesday. “That’s nice for a change.”
Newspaper: Iranian VP has new virus
A state newspaper says Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran vice president and spokeswoman for 1979 hostage-takers, has contracted the new coronavirus.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported that Ebtekar, the Iranian vice president and hostage-takers’ spokeswoman, had been infected and had quarantined herself at home. She had attended a Cabinet meeting Wednesday with President Hassan Rouhani and other top officials and appeared pale in video on state media.
During the 1979 hostage crisis, Ebtekar threatened to “destroy” the Americans if a military raid tried to rescue them.
IRNA separately reported 81-year-old cleric Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican, died of the coronavirus infection at a Tehran hospital after falling ill in Qom.
Coronavirus reaches Latin America
RIO DE JANEIRO — Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil’s government announced that a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month had the virus.
The Brazilian man had spent two weeks in northern Italy’s Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.
According to Brazil’s Health Ministry, the man began to show symptoms compatible with the illness, such as a dry cough, throat pain and flu symptoms. Lombardy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy, and there have been hundreds of confirmed cases there as well as several deaths.
Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Institute, where the man received medical attention, carried out respiratory tests, and the Adolfo Lutz Institute in the same city carried out the subsequent test confirming the virus. The man was in stable condition and in isolation at home in Sao Paulo.
Virus outbreak spreads in France
PARIS — French authorities on Thursday reported 20 new cases of people infected with the new virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the country to 38, including two deaths.
The jump in figures prompted concern as French President Emmanuel Macron warned earlier that the country was bracing for an epidemic.
The head of France’s national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said 24 people were in hospital Thursday, while 12 others have been cured.
French health authorities have found that 12 of the new patients, including three working on a military base, are all connected to two previous cases in the Oise region, north of Paris: a 60-year-old Frenchman who died this week and another Frenchman who is in intensive care in the northern city of Amiens.
French authorities are still trying to determine how they contracted the virus since they did not travel to a risk zone.