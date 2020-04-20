Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was wearing body armor and waiting to ambush them when they arrived at his home in response to a domestic violence call, authorities said Sunday.
The attack Saturday in San Marcos, a college town 45 miles northeast of San Antonio, left 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam dead and two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city’s interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday.
“He was prepared, ready for them to come in and started shooting immediately, and there was nothing they could do to escape the gunfire,” said Klett.
He tentatively identified the shooter as a 45-year-old local man, Alfredo Perez de la Cruz, but he said he and the Texas Rangers were still working to confirm the man’s identity because he apparently went by different names. His criminal record was not immediately available.
He said that the man wore body armor “as part of his preparation for the officers coming in.”
The officers responded to a 911 call about a man in the apartment who had hit is wife and was threatening other family members who were there.
After speaking with a family member in the parking lot, the officers decided to enter the building because they believed people inside were still in danger, Klett said. The suspect fired on them with a rifle as soon as they entered, he said.
After the initial shooting, a tactical team went into the apartment to confront the attacker and found him dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Klett said. None of the other family members were seriously hurt.
Putnam, who died at the scene, is survived by his fiancee, said Klett, who paused to hold back tears.
“We lost a fine young man, a faithful officer and friend last night,” the chief said. “He understood what it took to police a wonderfully diverse community like San Marcos.”
San Marcos, with a population of about 63,000, is a fast-growing city between San Antonio and Austin. It is home to Texas State University and is known for its outdoor recreational opportunities and its scenic springs and rivers.
Putnam was the second San Marcos officer to die in the line-of-duty, according to city officials. Sgt. Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant in 2017.
Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucusCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Joe Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday.
The results come less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed Biden, who is the only candidate still actively seeking the Democratic nomination. Voting began when it was still a two-candidate race.
Biden beat Sanders 72% to 28%. A total of 15,428 votes were cast.
Biden gets 12 delegates and Sanders gets two.
Party rules make Sanders ineligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote. He is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts — Wyoming has one at-large district — which is why The Associated Press allocated two delegates to the Vermont senator.Biden led Sanders in the delegate count 1,305 to 939. The Biden and Sanders campaigns are in talks over allowing Sanders to keep some of his statewide delegates. The race for the nomination may be moot, but Sanders still wants as many delegates as possible to help shape the party’s platform.
The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the results after tabulating votes Saturday and auditing the results overnight.
What was originally to be a combination of in-person caucusing, drop-off and mail-in vote tabulation on April 4 was scaled back to just drop-off and mail-in — and finally just mail-in voting.
Party officials then pushed back the due date for mailed ballots and tabulation to help ensure participation.
The mailed-in ballots were due at Wyoming Democratic Party headquarters Friday. Party officials used a courier to drive the ballots to Denver for tabulation.
The party for the first time used ranked-choice voting to allocate delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August. Voters could rank up to five candidates according to their preference.
Besides Biden and Sanders, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and investor Tom Steyer, of San Francisco; were on the ballot.