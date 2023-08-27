CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday.
They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan and Russia.
Indiana plant closure to cost 155 their jobs
ASHLEY, Ind. — An automotive parts supplier plans to close its northeastern Indiana plant next spring, costing more than 150 employees their jobs.
Plymouth, Mich.-based TRAM Inc. said its TRIN Inc. plant in the town of Ashley will close on March 31 and 155 workers, including office staff and managers, will be laid off.
Both the closure and layoffs are expected to be permanent, the company said in a federal WARN Act notice sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The layoffs are expected to begin in November, it states.
Student shot, killed in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina student was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street early on Saturday, police said.
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, of Connecticut, was dead by the time police responded to reports of a home burglary and shooting, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. Officers found his body on a front porch around 2 a.m., and Donofrio had a gunshot wound to his upper body.
7 wounded in gunfire near Boston festival
BOSTON — Gunfire wounded at least seven people near a parade of Boston’s annual Caribbean festival on Saturday but was not related to the event, police said.
Two suspects were arrested and multiple weapons were recovered in Dorchester, Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters. He said the victims were taken to local hospitals and their wounds were not life-threatening.
5 wounded in California shooting
PASADENA, Calif. — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena that followed a fight, authorities said.
Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported. Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.
The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.
Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.