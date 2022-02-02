QUITO, Ecuador — A rain-weakened hillside collapsed in Ecuador’s capital, sweeping over homes and a sports field and killing at least 22 people, city officials said Tuesday.
The Quito Security Department also said 32 people were injured and eight houses had collapsed, while others were damaged.
Waves of mud, some 10-feet high, carried vehicles, motorcycles, trash bins and other debris under a heavy rain Monday night in the neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna below the slopes of the Ruco Pinchincha mountain.
Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas said the intense rains had saturated the soils, setting off the landslide.
Norway mass murderer parole bid rejected
COPENHAGEN — A Norwegian court ruled Tuesday that far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, must remain in prison, saying there remains “an obvious risk” he could return to behavior that led up to the massacre.
Last month, Breivik faced a parole hearing before the three-judge Telemark District Court where he professed White supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing’s opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence.
But the court said he remains a potential threat.
Ancient helmets, temple found in dig
ROME — Archaeologists in southern Italy have discovered ancient warrior helmets and the ruins of a painted brick wall at a site that might have been a forerunner of a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena, officials said Tuesday.
Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the remains dug up at the popular tourist site of Velia were found on what had been an acropolis of one of Magna Graecia’s most important cities. Velia is 25 miles southeast of Paestum, a much-visited site of ancient Greek temples.