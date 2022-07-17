2 children among 6 people killed in Montana pileup
Two children were among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight other injured people to hospitals.
“Everything is indicative of an isolated extreme weather event,” Nelson said of the investigation, calling the crash among the worst he had seen in 24 years with the state. “What could people do? It really was just panic.”
The pileup was just west of Hardin, with additional ambulances called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors were not immediately released.
The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m., as 21 vehicles, including six commercial semi-trucks, lost control in the dust storm that was fueled by gusts topping 60 mph, authorities said.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service over texts
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages that agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump’s actions at the time of the deadly siege.
The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee understands the messages had been “erased.” Thompson outlined an aggressive timeline for production of the documents by Tuesday.
“The USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, as part of a ‘device-replacement program,’” Thompson said in a statement late Friday.
He said the panel “seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.”
The Secret Service said the committee “has had our full and unwavering cooperation” since beginning its work and “that does not change,” according to a statement from agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He added: ”We plan to continue that cooperation by responding swiftly to the Committee’s subpoena.”
Prosecutors drop murder charges against man
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against Nicholas Dunn, who had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in the fatal shootings of Terry Bettis, 41; Sherri Taylor, 48; Tiara Turner, 32; and Davon Whitlock, 18.
A judge later granted the dismissal of the four murder counts and other charges Dunn had faced.
Prosecutors said the charges, which can be refiled, were dropped following the deaths of two witnesses, including a woman who told police that Dunn told her he killed the victims.
Prosecutors said the investigation continues and asked the public for tips. They also said they plan to submit additional DNA evidence for additional forensic tests.
Prosecutor’s office spokesman Michael Leffler said in a statement that Dunn remained in custody Friday on a $200,000 bond in a pending separate case involving an aggravated battery charge.
Sheriff: Florida woman dead after attack by alligators
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.
While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.
