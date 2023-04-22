Family joins rescued Indian climber being treated in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days trapped in a 980-foot-deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th-highest mountain, was joined by his family at a hospital in Nepal where he is receiving treatment.
Anurag Maloo fell into the crevasse on Monday. After several attempts, he was finally rescued on Thursday and is being treated in Kathmandu.
Recommended for you
Members of Maloo’s family flew to Kathmandu to join him at the hospital. His parents, who live in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, were distraught when they heard the news Monday that their son was missing. They told the Indian Express newspaper that Maloo, 34, was climbing Annapurna and was at Camp 3 of the four camps on the mountain when he was asked to descend due to poor health, which is common during the difficult climb.
Burkina Faso investigates alleged abuses by security forcesDAKAR, Senegal — Burkina Faso’s government has opened investigations into allegations of human rights abuses by its security forces after a video surfaced that appeared to show the extrajudicial killing of seven children in the country’s north.
“The conclusions of the said investigations will lead, if the facts are established, to legal proceedings against the persons responsible for these acts,” government spokesperson Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement issued Thursday. “There will be no impunity for the proven perpetrators of human rights violations in Burkina Faso.”
The announcement was in response to calls from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate the video, which circulated on chat groups starting in mid-February.
Vienna nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach
BERLIN — Nudists in Austria are up in arms about plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the northern edge of Vienna where clothing is optional.
Project developer Hannes Dejaco sought to reassure nudists, saying the cable cars would only pass over the beach for a short stretch. In addition, the windows could be made to turn opaque automatically, he was quoted as saying.
A promotional video for the cable car project says it would go from the Heiligenstadt transit station across the Danube river and then back over to the Kahlenberg, a small mountain in the north of the capital. Some 115 gondolas with panoramic windows would offer a “breathtaking view across Vienna,” it says.
Canadian professor convicted in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing
PARIS — A Paris court convicted a Lebanese-Canadian professor in absentia on terrorism charges Friday and sentenced him to life in prison over a deadly Paris synagogue bombing in 1980 that was for decades one of France’s biggest unsolved crimes.
The court issued an arrest warrant for suspect Hassan Diab, who lives and teaches in Ottawa, Canada, and denies wrongdoing. He was convicted of terrorist murder for an attack that killed four and wounded 46.
French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb on a motorbike outside the synagogue on Rue Copernic in Paris, where 320 worshipers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday on the evening of Oct. 3, 1980. Several were children celebrating their bar mitzvahs.
Peru ex-leader Toledo surrenders to be extradited from U.S.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique surrendered to U.S. federal agents Friday to be extradited to Peru, where he faces charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated.
Toledo’s surrender ends a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, Calif. Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru.
China FM: Taiwan, foreign supporters ‘playing with fire’
BEIJING — China’s foreign minister warned Taiwan and its supporters on Friday that they are “playing with fire” if they go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island democracy.
Qin Gang’s remarks came at the end of a speech espousing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations, in which he repeatedly praised Communist Party Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.
Toward the end of his speech in the financial hub of Shanghai, Qin spoke on Taiwan.
“The Taiwan problem is at the core of China’s core interests,” he said. “We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on the question of Taiwan will burn themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.