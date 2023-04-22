Family joins rescued Indian climber being treated in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days trapped in a 980-foot-deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th-highest mountain, was joined by his family at a hospital in Nepal where he is receiving treatment.

The Associated Press

